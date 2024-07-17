BREAKING: 11-Year Veteran Attempting NBA Comeback
In a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania on Wednesday, it was announced that two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas attended a workout for the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas. According to Charania, this workout was not just for Thomas, as it included former NBA players Justise Winslow, Hamidou Diallo, Will Barton, and Jaylen Nowell.
There are two former Denver Nuggets players on this list, as Thompson played briefly for Denver in the 2018-19 season, while Barton spent eight seasons with the Nuggets. Barton’s 479 games in Denver rank 9th in franchise history.
Before joining the Nuggets, Barton began his career with the Portland Trail Blazers where he was a second round pick in 2012. Barton then played for Denver from 2014 to 2022 before being traded to the Washington Wizards.
Appearing in 40 games for Washington, Barton was eventually waived by the Wizards before signing with the Toronto Raptors in February of 2023. Playing just 16 games for Toronto, Barton was waived again and has not received a new contract.
Attempting an NBA comeback, Barton was part of this workout for Milwaukee in Las Vegas. While Thomas will receive most of the headlines from this workout, Barton seems to also be eyeing another NBA opportunity after a year out of the league.
As NBA free agency slows down, teams often take a look at former players looking to reenter the league.
