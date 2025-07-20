Breaking: Denver Nuggets Sign New Guard After Lakers Summer League Game
For some players, the NBA Summer League is an opportunity that doesn't have a ton of pressure for them. That's the case for players with guaranteed contracts, such as recent first-round picks. However, for many, it's an opportunity to showcase to the team they are playing for and all 29 other NBA teams that they deserve a spot in the league.
Japanese star Yuki Kawamura recently locked in a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls after the Memphis Grizzlies opted not to bring him back. As for the Denver Nuggets, who didn't have a single draft selection across the two rounds of the 2025 Draft, they've just struck a deal to ink a sharpshooting guard to one of their two-way roster spots.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Nuggets are signing former Iowa State guard Curtis Jones to a two-way contract. Jones averaged 17.4 points per game this past season with the Cyclones, winning Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year. However, he impressed in the Summer League as well, averaging 14.6 points per game on 46.7% shooting from beyond the arc.
Jones recently had his best performance against the Los Angeles Lakers in a win, starting in his first game in Las Vegas. He finished the game with 22 points on 56.3% shooting from the field, adding eight assists and five rebounds to his total.
On a two-way contract, the Nuggets will be able to have Jones active for a maximum of 50 games during the regular season. When he's not up with Denver, he'll be spending his time with their G League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold.
