BREAKING: Jamal Murray’s Updated Injury Status for Clippers-Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are facing the Phoenix Suns on Monday night in a game that is the second night of a back-to-back. Defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime on Sunday, the Nuggets listed starting point guard Jamal Murray as questionable on their initial injury report for this game with a right ankle sprain.
Murray played 41 minutes in the overtime win over New Orleans, which made his appearance on Monday’s injury report not overly surprising. With his injury history, the Nuggets have been careful with Murray and his workload. This is especially the case now that the Nuggets have a capable starting point guard on the bench in Russell Westbrook.
Updating their injury report for Monday's game, the Nuggets have ruled Murray out.
Via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post: "Jamal Murray (ankle sprain) won’t play tonight, Michael Malone says."
Westbrook will start in his absence. Speaking with reporters prior to a game against the LA Clippers earlier this month, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke about Westbrook's ability to fill in as a starter.
"Yeah, knowing that Jamal is not gonna play 82 (games)," Malone said of the Nuggets adding Westbrook this summer. "You love to think that all your guys are gonna not miss a game and play 82, but when you sign a guy like Russell Westbrook who at this stage of his career is coming off the bench in LA - and Jamal is gonna hopefully play 75 games, but when you know he's going to miss games to have a guy that's a proven starter."
Westbrook will start against his longtime teammate Kevin Durant who stars for the Suns. The two players have had fun battles as opponents since their time together in Oklahoma City.
