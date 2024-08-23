Inside The Nuggets

BREAKING: New Orleans Pelicans Reportedly Release Former Denver Nuggets G League Player

Matt Ryan first signed with the Denver Nuggets before playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Boston Celtics

Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) and center Cody Zeller (40) and forward Matt Ryan (37) react to a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Smoothie King Center.
Mar 30, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) and center Cody Zeller (40) and forward Matt Ryan (37) react to a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
The New Orleans Pelicans are one of the more intriguing teams in the Western Conference entering next season. A play-in team last year, New Orleans fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the seventh seed game, but defeated the Sacramento Kings to secure the eighth seed.

Swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round, New Orleans was without Zion Williamson who was injured in the play-in tournament. This came after a career-high 70 games played for Williamson, which made the untimely injury even more frustrating.

After this first round exit, the Pelicans have some difficult decisions to make on the direction of their team, and that includes some marginal roster moves. In a report on Friday from The Athletic's Shams Charania, it was announced that New Orleans had waived 6-foot-6 forward Matt Ryan.

This is one of the marginal moves New Orleans had to make a decision on when rounding out their roster for next season.

Team general manager David Griffin spoke after the season ended on the current outlook for New Orleans after their first round exit.

Ryan began his career with the Denver Nuggets organization, signing a contract with them in 2021 as an undrafted free agent. Never appearing in an NBA game for Denver, Ryan played in 28 games for the G League affiliate (Grand Rapids Gold).

Ryan was waived by the Nuggets in October of 2021.

In 63 NBA games for the Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Boston Celtics, Ryan has averaged 4.4 points in 11.2 minutes per contest.

A career 41.1 percent three-point shooter (74/180), Ryan could generate some interest as a free agent.

