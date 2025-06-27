Breaking: Nuggets Sign All-Big 12 Guard After 2025 NBA Draft
The Denver Nuggets entered the 2025 NBA Draft not expected to be big movers, especially since they were without a first-round pick or a second-round pick. However, that didn't eliminate them from getting involved in the undrafted free agent market, which they did after Thursday's round.
Iowa State guard Curtis Jones is heading to the Denver Nuggets. The All-Big 12 guard made his decision after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. One of the top shooters in the class, he'll head to a Denver team that gave the NBA Champions one of their toughest battles.
As a Senior at Iowa State, Jones averaged 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Jones helped lead Iowa State to a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament, though they lost in the second round to Ole Miss.
Jones was recognized as College Hoops Today’s National Sixth Man of the Year, and the Associated Press named him a Second-Team All-American.
The details of the contract are yet to be determined, but he's likely to be either a two-way or Exhibit 10 deal.
Jones told Channel 5 KSTP before the draft that he was just looking for a chance.
“Really, that’s all I need," Jones said. "Whether I’m picked 30, 40, 50 or undrafted I feel like the type of path I’ve been on in my career I can make almost anything happen and I feel like I could really be one of those guys if I were to go undrafted that could make a living in the NBA."
ESPN basketball analyst Seth Greenberg said in February about Jones, “He’s a dynamic scoring guard, what I call a ball guard.
"I think he’s a guy that has shotmaking, explosiveness, creativity, creates separation, knows how to play hard. His playmaking ability has to improve a little bit in terms of seeing plays early but yeah he’s a guy … that will have a chance to earn a roster spot. (The NBA) is the most exclusive club in the world," Greenberg added.