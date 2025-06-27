Inside The Nuggets

Breaking: Nuggets Sign All-Big 12 Guard After 2025 NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets have signed Iowa State guard Curtis Jones to a deal after the NBA Draft

Jeremy Lambert

Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Curtis Jones (5) celebrates after a play during the second half of a first round NCAA men’s tournament game against the Lipscomb Bisons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Curtis Jones (5) celebrates after a play during the second half of a first round NCAA men's tournament game against the Lipscomb Bisons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets entered the 2025 NBA Draft not expected to be big movers, especially since they were without a first-round pick or a second-round pick. However, that didn't eliminate them from getting involved in the undrafted free agent market, which they did after Thursday's round.

Iowa State guard Curtis Jones is heading to the Denver Nuggets. The All-Big 12 guard made his decision after going undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. One of the top shooters in the class, he'll head to a Denver team that gave the NBA Champions one of their toughest battles.

As a Senior at Iowa State, Jones averaged 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Jones helped lead Iowa State to a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament, though they lost in the second round to Ole Miss.

Jones was recognized as College Hoops Today’s National Sixth Man of the Year, and the Associated Press named him a Second-Team All-American.

The details of the contract are yet to be determined, but he's likely to be either a two-way or Exhibit 10 deal.

Jones told Channel 5 KSTP before the draft that he was just looking for a chance.

“Really, that’s all I need," Jones said. "Whether I’m picked 30, 40, 50 or undrafted I feel like the type of path I’ve been on in my career I can make almost anything happen and I feel like I could really be one of those guys if I were to go undrafted that could make a living in the NBA."

ESPN basketball analyst Seth Greenberg said in February about Jones, “He’s a dynamic scoring guard, what I call a ball guard.

"I think he’s a guy that has shotmaking, explosiveness, creativity, creates separation, knows how to play hard. His playmaking ability has to improve a little bit in terms of seeing plays early but yeah he’s a guy … that will have a chance to earn a roster spot. (The NBA) is the most exclusive club in the world," Greenberg added.

Jeremy Lambert
JEREMY LAMBERT

Jeremy is an avid OKC Thunder fan who has been writing about basketball, hockey, MMA, and pro wrestling for nearly two decades with bylines on Fightful, Fansided, and more.

