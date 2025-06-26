New Report On Surprise Team Targeting Russell Westbrook
The Denver Nuggets decided to take the small risk of bringing in Russell Westbrook last offseason, signing him to a veteran's minimum with a player option for the 2025-26 season. At that price, it was worth it for Denver to try him out, and he definitely outperformed that contract.
While his series against the Oklahoma City Thunder was lackluster, Westbrook played a solid overall season, averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while featuring as a starter in 36 games. However, he's since declined his player option, and a new report from The Athletic's Sam Amick reveals a surprise team that could be looking to add the nine-time All-Star.
After their draft night move to trade up and land Colorado State wing Nique Clifford, the Sacramento Kings are considering targeting Westbrook in free agency, according to Amick. "Fellow free agents Tyus Jones and Russell Westbrook are also known to be options that the Kings are considering," he wrote.
The Kings are a team that has been in numerous trade rumors this offseason so far, many revolving around the team exploring options for veteran forward DeMar DeRozan, who is entering the second year of a three-year, $73.9 million contract. After moving off De'Aaron Fox, it's clear the Kings have a hole at the point guard position.
Westbrook definitely wouldn't be a long-term option for the Kings at point guard, but Sacramento could see a fit for him if he can play off Domantas Sabonis similar to how he did with Nikola Jokic. The Kings could also target point guard options like Tyrese Proctor and Ryan Nembhard with their 42nd pick.
