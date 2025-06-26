Inside The Nuggets

New Report On Surprise Team Targeting Russell Westbrook

A new report from Sam Amick of The Athletic reveals a surprise team that is targeting ex-Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook

Liam Willerup

Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after being called for an offensive foul during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) reacts after being called for an offensive foul during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets decided to take the small risk of bringing in Russell Westbrook last offseason, signing him to a veteran's minimum with a player option for the 2025-26 season. At that price, it was worth it for Denver to try him out, and he definitely outperformed that contract.

While his series against the Oklahoma City Thunder was lackluster, Westbrook played a solid overall season, averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.9 rebounds while featuring as a starter in 36 games. However, he's since declined his player option, and a new report from The Athletic's Sam Amick reveals a surprise team that could be looking to add the nine-time All-Star.

After their draft night move to trade up and land Colorado State wing Nique Clifford, the Sacramento Kings are considering targeting Westbrook in free agency, according to Amick. "Fellow free agents Tyus Jones and Russell Westbrook are also known to be options that the Kings are considering," he wrote.

The Kings are a team that has been in numerous trade rumors this offseason so far, many revolving around the team exploring options for veteran forward DeMar DeRozan, who is entering the second year of a three-year, $73.9 million contract. After moving off De'Aaron Fox, it's clear the Kings have a hole at the point guard position.

Westbrook definitely wouldn't be a long-term option for the Kings at point guard, but Sacramento could see a fit for him if he can play off Domantas Sabonis similar to how he did with Nikola Jokic. The Kings could also target point guard options like Tyrese Proctor and Ryan Nembhard with their 42nd pick.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Rare Russell Westbrook, Kawhi Leonard Appearance

Top 2025 NBA Draft Selection Draws Wild Nikola Jokic Comparison

New Report on Potential Nikola Jokic Trade

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News