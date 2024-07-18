Inside The Nuggets

BREAKING: Russell Westbrook to Denver Nuggets Receives Final Update

The LA Clippers have traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz

Joey Linn

Dec 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Dec 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) dribbles the ball against the Sacramento Kings in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

It was announced on Thursday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the LA Clippers had traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a sign and trade agreement that lands Kris Dunn in Los Angeles. Westbrook is expected to be bought out by Utah and sign with the Denver Nuggets.

This provides a final update on all of the Westbrook to Denver rumors that have circulated since it became clear the Clippers would be moving him. With Nikola Jokic co-signing the addition, Denver will be adding the 2017 league MVP to a roster he projects to fit very well with.

According to Wojnarowski, Westbrook is expected to be featured off Denver's bench and as a spot starter:

The Nuggets were in need of guard help after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency and trading Reggie Jackson. Westbrook will help relieve some of the ball handling responsibilities of Jokic and Jamal Murray, which should help both players maintain their stamina throughout a long season.

Westbrook meant a lot to the Clippers on and off the court during his time in LA, turning in some incredible performances while being a vocal leader the team had lacked for most of the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era. Now joining Denver, Westbrook will have an opportunity to compete for is first NBA championship with one of the NBA's best teams.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan

Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision

Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News