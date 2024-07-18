BREAKING: Russell Westbrook to Denver Nuggets Receives Final Update
It was announced on Thursday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the LA Clippers had traded Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a sign and trade agreement that lands Kris Dunn in Los Angeles. Westbrook is expected to be bought out by Utah and sign with the Denver Nuggets.
This provides a final update on all of the Westbrook to Denver rumors that have circulated since it became clear the Clippers would be moving him. With Nikola Jokic co-signing the addition, Denver will be adding the 2017 league MVP to a roster he projects to fit very well with.
According to Wojnarowski, Westbrook is expected to be featured off Denver's bench and as a spot starter:
The Nuggets were in need of guard help after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency and trading Reggie Jackson. Westbrook will help relieve some of the ball handling responsibilities of Jokic and Jamal Murray, which should help both players maintain their stamina throughout a long season.
Westbrook meant a lot to the Clippers on and off the court during his time in LA, turning in some incredible performances while being a vocal leader the team had lacked for most of the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George era. Now joining Denver, Westbrook will have an opportunity to compete for is first NBA championship with one of the NBA's best teams.
