Bronny James' Shot Over Nikola Jokic in Lakers-Nuggets Goes Viral
The Los Angeles Lakers entered their Friday night contest against the Denver Nuggets extremely shorthanded, missing several starters and key players. With the odds against them, JJ Redick had the pressure on him to make lineup adjustments and to utilize his depth to stay competitive.
One of those adjustments was making Lakers guard Bronny James available. While his father, LeBron James, remains sidelined due to a groin injury, Bronny's recent play in the G League is an encouraging sign for his development. Bronny checked in for the Lakers during their strong first-quarter start and made an impact with a big-time shot early in his career.
Running to the corner, Lakers guard Austin Reaves hit Bronny for the three as the rookie drained a shot from behind the arc with Denver's Nikola Jokic contesting him from beyond. It marked just the fourth made three of James' career in his 19th career NBA game.
Bronny has been shooting from behind the arc often in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, averaging 6.6 attempts per game in 16 games played. While James isn't known for being a knock down shooter, it's encouraging to see his progression from beyond the arc.
The Nuggets entered halftime with a slim 71-67 lead over the Lakers, with Bronny looking to add more impact in the second half.
