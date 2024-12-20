Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Potential LeBron James Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are at a crossroads. The team isn't good enough to compete for a championship anymore, but they're also not bad enough to fully tank a season. With both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster, the Lakers are far too talented to be in the position they're in.
With their record in mind, the trade rumors have started overflowing about the team, including LeBron James.
During an episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Denver Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony gave his thoughts on LeBron potentially leaving the Lakers in a trade. In Carmelo's eyes, LeBron makes all the trades himself.
"LeBron makes the trades, so, if he wanna get traded, he'll get traded," Anthony said. "I think that window closed shut. Like it was a point in time, like maybe last year, or you know a little bit time ago where it was like, there was a thought like, 'Damn this could be a possibility.' Kuminga part of that trade now, is a big headline. Right? Because he's a major piece."
Currently, the Lakers have a record of 14-12, which doesn't sound great, but is also only one game out of being the fifth seed in the Western Conference. The team just defeated the second seeded Memphis Grizzlies, so they've shown that they can compete. For these reasons alone, blowing up the team would be unwarranted. It's more or less a matter of if they keep slipping, then LeBron would force a trade.
