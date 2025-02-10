Celtics Legend Urges Nuggets to Sign New Player
The Denver Nuggets have been the hottest team in the Western Conference. Despite that, many are convinced that they aren't the same dominant team they once were in the past two seasons.
One of those who believes that the Nuggets still need an extra piece is Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce.
During an episode of the KG Certified show, Pierce revealed his thoughts on the Nuggets needing a new athletic roster piece.
"Denver need an IV," Pierce said. "You get them some adrenaline IV, they can get there. Because they right there. Because you got the best player. And you got some role players. I think they need an athletic forward who can shoot the three and that's why I think it's either Jimmy Butler or Jerami Grant, or they need a jolt though. But they are right there."
As Pierce thought about the idea more, he backpedaled a little bit. It seems he's torn on whether the Nuggets need to actually make a big shake up, but he still believed they need some kind of athletic jolt.
"I mean, actually, they may not even need nothing because they gonna end up playing a young team," Pierce said. "I mean, OKC, they're good, Houston is good, Memphis is good, but they got experience over there in Denver. But they still need one more to just give them a little more depth."
In actuality, the Nuggets seem like they've really found themselves during the month of February. The team is on a six-game winning streak and are only 1.5 games away from being the second seed.
Whether or not the Nuggets can be the Oklahoma City Thunder, though, remains to be seen.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers