Chet Holmgren Sounds Off on NBA Scheduling for Nuggets-Thunder
Game 4 between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder was a struggle offensively in the first half, but the 1st quarter in particular raised some eyebrows.
Both teams could not find their rhythm, and the Nuggets scored only 8 points in the entire quarter. It was a game where both teams looked tired due to the tight tunraround between Game 3 and 4.
Via @JustinRusso: "The 8 points scored by the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of today's Game 4 were the fewest scored by a team in a postseason quarter since the Dallas Mavericks also scored 8 points in the second quarter of Game 1 of their 2024 first-round series against the LA Clippers."
The Nuggets and Thunder played Game 3 just 38 hours prior to the tipoff of Game 4, and it was evident that both teams were feeling the effects of the altitude combined with little rest in between.
Chet Holmgren was asked during a timeout early in the half about the lack of offensive output by the two teams.
This is probably the closest thing you’ll see to a back to back in the playoffs. Late game OT and then come out and play not even a day and a half later. It’s a little bit of being winded out there.- Chet Holmgren during Game 4
After a 17-8 lead in the 1st, Oklahoma City was 6-of-22 from the field and Denver was 2-of-22 overall. That is the lowest combined total for a 1st quarter in NBA history, and it was pretty evident that both teams were gassed after such a quick turnaround, leading to subpar shooting.
