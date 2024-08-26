Chicago Bulls Star Makes Strong Statement on Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has already established himself as an all-time great. Winning three of the last four MVP awards, Jokic added a Finals MVP award in 2023 when he lead Denver to their first championship in franchise history.
A second round pick in the 2014 NBA draft, Jokic has put together an incredible list of accolades:
- Six NBA All-Star selections
- Six All-NBA selections
- Three NBA MVP awards
- One NBA championship
- One Finals MVP award
Still just 29 years old, Jokic projects to continue adding to this all-time great resume, which could put him into an even more exclusive tier of NBA players.
In a recent interview with Eurohoops, Chicago Bulls star Nikola Vucevic made a strong statement on Jokic, saying he could go down as the greatest center in NBA history.
“Judging by what he’s shown so far, he is definitely among the best players who have ever played," Vucevic said. "Three MVPs, a championship, stats, All-Star appearances… His resume is already great, and he still has much playing to do before he finishes. Surely, when he finishes, he will be among the best players in basketball history, maybe even the best center of all time."
This is incredibly high praise from Vucevic, especially when considering how many legendary centers have played in the NBA. That said, there are already several statistical lists that include just Jokic and Wilt Chamberlain.
"It’s just a question of how long he wants to keep playing at this level," Vucevic added. "The longer he does it, the more he will leave such a deep mark that it will be hard for anyone to surpass him. He is already the best player in the world right now, and when he finishes, he will be among the greatest of all time."
