Chicago Bulls Star Makes Strong Statement on Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic had FULL COMMAND of the floor tonight in the Nuggets' dominating 142-105 win!



🃏 26 PTS (11/11 FGM)

🃏 14 REB

🃏 10 AST



The Joker joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double on 100% shooting (Min. 10 FGA) in multiple games. pic.twitter.com/KS0v6Wh9gY