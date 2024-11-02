Christian Braun's Unreal Poster Dunk Over Rudy Gobert Goes Viral
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves played a very exciting game on Friday night at Target Center. These two teams have had some great battles over the years, including in last season’s Western Conference Semifinals.
Minnesota defeated the Nuggets in seven games last season, and Denver entered this game hoping for a win over their conference rivals in the rematch. While the Nuggets did not secure a win in this game, falling by a final score of 119-116, Denver guard Christian Braun had one of the plays of the season.
Elevating for a poster dunk over four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, Braun threw down the two-handed slam that led to double technical fouls on he and Gobert.
This dunk has been going viral on social media, with several major sports outlets posting the highlight play.
Via NBA: “CHRISTIAN BRAUN DETONATION😱😱😱 GET TO ESPN FOR THE FINISH!”
Braun’s teammates immediately ran to defend him after Gobert made contact with the 23-year-old guard. Deciding on double technical fouls, the officiating crew did not award either team free throws, as the techs canceled each other out.
“OH MYYYY DON'T JUMP WITH CB,” the Nuggets captioned their post of this dunk.
The NBA world has been buzzing since this highlight play for Braun, and while the season is still very young, this will likely stand as one of the best dunks of the year when this season is complete.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List