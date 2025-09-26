Nikola Jokic Thumped With Bold Take From NBA Legend Scottie Pippen
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is undoubtedly one of the best players in the history of the NBA, and his wide skill set seems like it could transcend any era.
The three-time NBA MVP is a 6-foot-11 beast who has guard-like skills and is arguably the most impactful player in league history. Last season, Jokic averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game with wildly efficient 57.6/41.7/80.0 shooting splits. Jokic holds the top two spots for best box plus/minus in a season in NBA history, and four of the top five, accompanied by just LeBron James.
Could Jokic play in any era?
With Jokic's all-time playmaking and ability to score on all three levels, it is easy to expect that his game would translate to any NBA era. However, Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Fame forward Scottie Pippen does not agree.
In a recent interview with MARCA, Pippen was asked if guys like Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic could dominate in his era like they do in today's game.
"I don't know if they could dominate. In the 80s and 90s, we used to press all over the court. Could Jokic bring the ball up against that pressure? I don't know," Pippen said. "Sure, he can see the floor and pass very well. But I don't know if he'd be comfortable bringing the ball up from the backcourt with that pressure."
This is a common take that some of the NBA's retired legends share about the physicality of the '80s and '90s, but Jokic would likely be the exception to this idea. The only hole in Jokic's game is his defense, which, of course, he would struggle against some of the dominant big men in that era, but he would be practically unguardable on the other end.
Pippen's take cannot be seen as a surprise, but many fans would think that he would be willing to give a legend like Nikola Jokic some more credit. Not only is Jokic arguably the most skilled player in today's NBA, but he is also one of the most physical, consistently using his size to his advantage.
While some of today's NBA players might have trouble in a more physical era, Jokic is not one of those players.