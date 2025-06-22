Denver Nuggets Among Wild-Card Teams in Kevin Durant trade
The Phoenix Suns finally made the move to trade Kevin Durant on Sunday, mere hours before Game 7 of the NBA Finals. The NBA's 8th all-time leading scorer was sent to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick, and five second-round picks.
Houston was always one of the main contenders for a Durant trade and was one of his preferred teams, along with the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat. However, a few surprise teams emerged in the final days.
ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that the Denver Nuggets were one of the many teams that tried to trade for the 15-time All-Star.
"The Suns engaged in serious talks to move Durant this week, primarily focused on the Heat, Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, sources said. Several other wild-card suitors emerged as well -- including the Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets, sources said.
"But with Durant on an expiring, $54.7 million contract and eligible for a new two-year extension after the trade, the league's market for him clearly showed his ability to dictate whether he wanted to play for a franchise long term."
A potential Nuggets offer wasn't revealed, but Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji's combined salaries still wouldn't have been enough to reach Durant's $54 million. Denver likely would've had to get a third team involved to offload more salary.
Denver also doesn't have much draft capital to play with. They have their first-round picks in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2031, but given the financial situation the team is in, they may prefer to keep some of those picks.
