Denver Nuggets Announce Huge Trade With Brooklyn Nets
The day following his 27th birthday, Michael Porter Jr. was delivered the news that his tenure with the Denver Nuggets was over.
After six seasons and an NBA championship, Porter was en route to New York in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets centered around Cameron Johnson. Porter has played a pivotal role in Denver's success behind Nikola Jokić, but after the center's plea for further depth, the Nuggets opted for a slight upgrade. They made the trade official Tuesday afternoon.
Per a team release: "The Denver Nuggets have acquired Cam Johnson from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr. and a 2032 first-round draft pick.
"Johnson, 29, has appeared in 340 career games over six seasons with Phoenix and Brooklyn, averaging 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and two assists on 39 percent shooting from long range ... Johnson enjoyed a career year last season for the Nets, setting new career highs in starts (57), points per game (18.8), assists per game (3.4), minutes per game (31.6), field goal percentage (.475) and free throw percentage (.891)."
As the Nuggets continue to upgrade their roster in preparation for another deep playoff run in the Western Conference, they'll look to Johnson as a strong wing option with multi-level scoring.
Pair him with several other free agency acquisitions — and one potential trade addition, should Jonas Valančiūnas opt to remain in the NBA — and Denver looks to be in a strong position heading into Summer League.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic's Feelings on Nuggets' Offseason Revealed
New Nuggets Player Expected to Leave Team in '10 Days'
Latest Report on Nuggets' Plans for Jonas Valančiūnas After Trade