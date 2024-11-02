Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Announce Jamal Murray Injury Update vs. Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets lost Jamal Murray vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) against Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) at Target Center.
The Denver Nuggets are facing the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference Semifinals series. Minnesota beat Denver in seven games, taking down the 2023 NBA champions in a very hard-fought series.

Minnesota looks a lot different after trading away Karl-Anthony Towns, and Denver also looks different after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency and signing Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric.

Even without Caldwell-Pope, the Nuggets have a lot of cohesion with their starting lineup of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic. This group took a hit in the second half on Friday, as Murray was ruled out due to concussion protocol.

Via Nuggets: “Injury Update: Jamal Murray will be out for the remainder of the game due to concussion protocol.”

Murray has appeared in all five games for the Nuggets this season, and entered Friday’s game averaging 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. The shooting numbers are down for Murray, as he entered play on Friday shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 35.0 percent from three.

At the time he exited against Minnesota, Murray had tallied six points, three assists, and two rebounds in 22 minutes of action. Hopefully for Murray and the Nuggets this does not end up being an extended absence.

