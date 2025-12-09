Making the NBA All-Star Case for Nuggets' Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets set a new franchise record with their 10th consecutive road win, defeating the Charlotte Hornets 115-106 on Sunday night. Denver was led by Jamal Murray's 34 points and Nikola Jokic's 28 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds, continuing their best-ever start to a season (17-6) and showcasing their dominant away play.

The NBA record for most consecutive road wins belongs to the Legendary 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers with 16. That star-studded team featured Hall of Famers Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, and Gail Goodrich, along with other key players like Elgin Baylor, Happy Hairston, Pat Riley, and more.

Currently, the Nuggets only have one future Hall of Famer, Nikola Jokic (who just passed up Michael Jordan on the assists leaderboard), and a bunch of other rock stars who have never even been All-Stars.

But I’ll tell you this much: Jamal Murray is playing out of this world. All-Star or not, Murray is interstellar, astronomical, shining, shimmering, splendid. Whether standing still or on the move, he can hit the three from any spot beyond the arc, he can run downhill and get the big boy buckets, and he can touch it off the glass like a calligrapher touches the page.

Jamal Murray's All-Star case

Dec 7, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives in during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

Jamal was just awarded his first Western Conference Player of the Week award, is currently averaging 25, 7, and 5 on 51/45/90 splits, and has had a 50+ point game this season. Now hear this: There have been just two games in the last 30 years in which a player scored 50+ points on 75+ field goal percentage with only one or fewer turnovers. The Blue Arrow owns both.

Murray's All-Star bid is astral. He looks stronger, hungrier, and more twinkly than ever. He’s also helping a Nuggets team to their best start in franchise history. The man gets to play with the universe’s greatest player, and he makes the very most of it.

Jamal Murray this season:



25.0 PPG

6.8 APG

1.1 SPG

51/45/90%



All-Star? pic.twitter.com/JS39fBuVFT — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 8, 2025

As Denver keeps stacking wins, stretching this road streak into rarified air, and setting franchise records along the way, it’s hard not to feel like something cosmic is happening. While Jokic is the gravitational force at the center of this team, Murray is a comet blazing across the Denver skyline, catching fire before our very eyes.

Murray's early-season consistency has helped sustain the orbit of this Nuggets team. And if they can keep it up, they won’t just be chasing records; they’ll be charting new constellations when Murray is finally an All-Star.

