Nikola Jokic on Pace to Join Oscar Robertson in NBA History

The Denver Nuggets are putting together a historic 2025-26 campaign, as they have already had their best 23-game start to a season in franchise history. At 17-6, the Nuggets are making it clear that they are a championship contender this season, especially as three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic continues to turn heads.

Jokic is already arguably the greatest statistical player in NBA history, leading the league in all-time box plus/minus, but he has been on another level this season.

This season, Jokic is averaging 29.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game, shooting 61.2% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range. If this stat line stands for the rest of the season, Jokic will join NBA legend Oscar Robertson as the only players to ever average 29+ points, 12+ rebounds, and 11+ assists in a single season, per Stathead.

Most 25p/10a games by a center ever:



118 — Nikola Jokic

33 — Wilt Chamberlain

14 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar pic.twitter.com/f9EdyXYxYs — Real Sports (@realapp) December 8, 2025

Is Nikola Jokic the most skilled center of all time?

Jokic has already cemented himself as the best passing big man in league history, as he trails Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by just 24 assists for the most career assists by an NBA center, despite playing nearly 800 fewer games.

However, it is not only Jokic's historic passing that makes him so incredible. Jokic can handle the ball, shoot from beyond the arc, score from mid-range, and is still one of the best paint players in the league. How often does the NBA see a 7-footer who can score at all three levels, while being arguably the best rebounder and passer in the league?

Sure, Jokic might be lackluster on defense, but his offensive impact well makes up for his lapses on that end, and every advanced stat will back that up.

At just 30 years old, Jokic has the opportunity to cement himself as a top-ten player in NBA history by the time he retires, and with the numbers he is putting up this season, he is likely on his way to a fourth MVP award.

Joining Oscar Robertson in any way is an incredible feat, as the legendary point guard was well ahead of his time with his statistical accomplishments. Now, Jokic has become the NBA's statistical anomaly, and what he is doing this season is nothing short of historic.

