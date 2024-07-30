Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Announce Signing of Elite Three-Point Shooter

The Nuggets have announced a new signing

Joey Linn

Oct 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone at press conference at Crypto.com Arena.
Oct 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone at press conference at Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While the Denver Nuggets have likely finalized their standard NBA roster with the free agency signing of veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, the team is still looking at intriguing young players for two-way deals and training camp opportunities.

In an official announcement from the Nuggets on Tuesday, the team revealed that they had signed former Stanford forward Spencer Jones to a two-way contract. Jones was an elite three-point shooter in college, and will give Denver some organizational depth on the wing.

"The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Spencer Jones to a two-way contract, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today," the Nuggets wrote in a statement.

On Jones' career at Stanford, the Nuggets added the following:

"Jones, 6-7, 225, appeared in 146 games (139 starts) in five seasons at Stanford University, averaging 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.9% from the field and 39.7% from three in 28.3 minutes per game. The 23-year-old finished his career as Stanford’s all-time leader in 3-pointers (315) and games played (146). He was named to the All-Pac-12 second team as a senior in 2023."

Jones' three-point shooting ability is very intriguing, especially at the volume he attempted them in college. Attempting 5.4 threes per game in his five collegiate seasons, Jones converted on 39.7% of these attempts, which is an elite clip for the 6-foot-7 wing.

Related Articles

Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan

Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision

Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News