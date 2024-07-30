Denver Nuggets Announce Signing of Elite Three-Point Shooter
While the Denver Nuggets have likely finalized their standard NBA roster with the free agency signing of veteran point guard Russell Westbrook, the team is still looking at intriguing young players for two-way deals and training camp opportunities.
In an official announcement from the Nuggets on Tuesday, the team revealed that they had signed former Stanford forward Spencer Jones to a two-way contract. Jones was an elite three-point shooter in college, and will give Denver some organizational depth on the wing.
"The Denver Nuggets have signed forward Spencer Jones to a two-way contract, General Manager Calvin Booth announced today," the Nuggets wrote in a statement.
On Jones' career at Stanford, the Nuggets added the following:
"Jones, 6-7, 225, appeared in 146 games (139 starts) in five seasons at Stanford University, averaging 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.9% from the field and 39.7% from three in 28.3 minutes per game. The 23-year-old finished his career as Stanford’s all-time leader in 3-pointers (315) and games played (146). He was named to the All-Pac-12 second team as a senior in 2023."
Jones' three-point shooting ability is very intriguing, especially at the volume he attempted them in college. Attempting 5.4 threes per game in his five collegiate seasons, Jones converted on 39.7% of these attempts, which is an elite clip for the 6-foot-7 wing.
