Denver Nuggets Coach Gives Blunt Response to Blockbuster Knicks Trade

The NBA was shaken up by this Karl-Anthony Towns trade.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during Media Day.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during Media Day. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The NBA world was shaken up by the unexpected news that Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had been traded to the New York Knicks.

This trade came out of nowhere and projects to have a significant impact on both NBA conferences. The Timberwolves made the Western Conference Finals last season, eliminating the defending champion Denver Nuggets the round prior.

Minnesota’s win over Denver made their decision to trade Towns even more surprising, because he was arguably the biggest key to their success in that series. Averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds against Nuggets, Towns also played a critical role defensively alongside Rudy Gobert.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was asked about the Towns trade during a media session in Abu Dhabi. 

“We're worried about us,” Malone said. “We don't concern ourselves with what's going outside our gym. We’re just worried about the Denver Nuggets.”

This is a blunt answer from Malone, but it makes sense.

Until the Nuggets see Minnesota again, there is little reason to worry about their new-look team. For now, the Nuggets are focused on getting back to the top of the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic and Karl-Anthony Towns
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) at Target Center. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

As for New York, this move is one that many believe puts them in a new tier of Eastern Conference contenders. Already one of the most dangerous teams in the league, New York adds a four-time NBA All-Star who projects to fit very well in their starting lineup.

