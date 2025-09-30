Nikola Jokic Highlights Nuggets’ Underrated Offseason Addition
The Denver Nuggets made a bundle of eye-catching offseason moves and decisions that have given this championship-level roster a refreshed look heading into the 2025-26 NBA season.
The biggest of those, of course, was the trade to send out Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson; a swap in the frontcourt to bring in a bit more experience, versatility, and two-way ability that might turn out to be the perfect puzzle piece to fit into the Nuggets' championship picture for the year ahead.
While the two may play similar positions, in the mind of Nikola Jokic, what the two actually do on the floor are wildly different. In Johnson's case, he thinks his impact has turned out to be one of the more underrated skill sets throughout the league.
"I think they're not similar players. Both are so unique." Jokic said of Porter Jr. and Thomas at Nuggets media day, "Maybe Cam is a little bit more underrated and more under-the-radar... I really like him. I was really surprised at how his release is. It's really pretty, like I want to shoot like that. But, I think he can help us with so much."
"His passing his underrated. His cutting his underrated, and just to get him in the system, I think he's going to get even better."
During his last year with the Nets, Johnson panned out to a career season. He averaged career-highs in points (18.8) and assists (3.4), continued to be an impact defender, and comes into Denver with a perfect situation to bring a strong two-way tenacity without being a top focal point for defenses to account for.
Compared to Porter, who's more of a lengthy, scoring-first wing, Johnson adds perhaps a more complementary and well-rounded fit to reside next to a talent like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. He might not be as strong as a three-level scorer, but defensively, and as a playmaker, the Nuggets' new addition is the one with that edge.
They're far from the same style of player, but Johnson's just the kind of piece the Nuggets were looking to add across an offseason of many tweaks to best optimize their title chances for their second win of the Jokic era.
Time will tell if it's a move that pans out in the Nuggets' favor, but in the mind of Jokic, he's clearly pumped for what his new starting forward can bring to the table.