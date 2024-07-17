Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Executive Makes Roster Statement Amid Russell Westbrook Rumors

The Denver Nuggets want another guard in NBA free agency

Joey Linn

Apr 4, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates with guard Amir Coffey (7) in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.
Apr 4, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) celebrates with guard Amir Coffey (7) in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
With the LA Clippers and Russell Westbrook expected to part ways, the Denver Nuggets are considered the frontrunners to land him. At this point, it seems likely that Denver's addition of Westbrook will come via free agency, which would require the veteran guard to be released by either the Clippers or a team they trade him to.

Denver has an open roster spot that they are seemingly holding for Westbrook, and Nuggets executive Calvin Booth confirmed in an interview that the team is looking to add one more guard. Speaking during the Summer League broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets, Booth was honest when asked what this roster needs. 

“We need some help in the backcourt,” Booth said. “We’re gonna try to continue to identify that and survey the market. We have a roster spot left, and I think if we can add a high-level guard we’ll be happy with that.”

When asked about the departures of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson, Booth mentioned some of Denver’s current players as candidates to step into larger roles, but added, “When we add this guard, whoever it is with the last roster spot, he can help as well.”

Based on these comments from Booth, Nikola Jokic's support of Westbrook, and all the reporting, it’s looking more like a matter of when and how Westbrook will land in Denver, as opposed to if he will join the 2023 NBA champions. That said, the 2017 league MVP remains under contract with the Clippers who are looking at all options. 

Published
Joey Linn

