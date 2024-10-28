Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Make Roster Move After 0-2 Start

The Nuggets started the new NBA season with back-to-back losses.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets enter Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with an 0-2 record. Losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers to start the NBA season, the Nuggets were unable to generate much offensively.

While it will be an adjustment period for the Nuggets as they implement Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric into the rotation, they certainly expect to play much better than they have so far.

Superstar center Nikola Jokic has started the season at an MVP level, averaging 28.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists, but the production outside of him has been inconsistent for Denver.

Prior to Monday’s game against the Raptors, the Nuggets made a roster move.

Via Harrison Wind of DNVR: “Nuggets have a clean injury report ahead of tonight's matchup in Toronto other than DaRon Holmes. Denver also sent two-way players PJ Hall and Spencer Jones to the G League. Trey Alexander is still with the team.”

With the G League season beginning soon, organizations are sending players to their respective affiliates in order to begin preparing for the year down there. For the Nuggets, they have sent both Hall and Jones to the G League where they will play for the Grand Rapids Gold.

Looking to get in the win column on Monday, the Nuggets will have to take down the Raptors in Toronto.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News