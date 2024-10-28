Denver Nuggets Make Roster Move After 0-2 Start
The Denver Nuggets enter Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors with an 0-2 record. Losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder and LA Clippers to start the NBA season, the Nuggets were unable to generate much offensively.
While it will be an adjustment period for the Nuggets as they implement Russell Westbrook and Dario Saric into the rotation, they certainly expect to play much better than they have so far.
Superstar center Nikola Jokic has started the season at an MVP level, averaging 28.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists, but the production outside of him has been inconsistent for Denver.
Prior to Monday’s game against the Raptors, the Nuggets made a roster move.
Via Harrison Wind of DNVR: “Nuggets have a clean injury report ahead of tonight's matchup in Toronto other than DaRon Holmes. Denver also sent two-way players PJ Hall and Spencer Jones to the G League. Trey Alexander is still with the team.”
With the G League season beginning soon, organizations are sending players to their respective affiliates in order to begin preparing for the year down there. For the Nuggets, they have sent both Hall and Jones to the G League where they will play for the Grand Rapids Gold.
Looking to get in the win column on Monday, the Nuggets will have to take down the Raptors in Toronto.
