Denver Nuggets Make Roster Move Before Facing Minnesota Timberwolves

The Nuggets made a roster move after defeating the Toronto Raptors.

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during Denver Nuggets Media Day.
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during Denver Nuggets Media Day. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets have pulled back to an even .500 at 2-2 after dropping their first two games of the NBA season. Pulling out back-to-back overtime wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors, the Nuggets now set their sights on Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This game is a rematch of last season’s Western Conference Semifinals series that Minnesota won in seven games. That said, both teams look different now than they did during that series, and particularly the Timberwolves after they traded Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.

Per Harrison Wind of DNVR, the Nuggets have made a roster move ahead of this game, sending Jalen Pickett to the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver’s G League affiliate).

Pickett has appeared in just one game for the Nuggets this season, playing two minutes against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver’s blowout loss on opening night. The 6-foot-4 guard turned 25 years old on October 22, and will head down to the G League where he should get extended playing time.

Selected 32nd overall in the 2023 NBA draft, Pickett has made 28 NBA appearances. There is no path to rotation minutes for Pickett on this current Nuggets team, so it makes sense for the organization to send him down the G League where he can get consistent reps.

Jalen Pickett
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to guard Jalen Pickett (24) before he goes into the game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Gold will begin their G League season on November 8 against the Windy City Bulls. G League teams are beginning their training camps now in preparation for the new season.

