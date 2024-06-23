Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Make Roster Move Before Free Agency

The Nuggets have made a roster move before NBA free agency

Joey Linn

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets players look on from the bench during the second half in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports / Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports
While NBA free agency is not officially underway yet, teams and players do have decisions to make on contract options. Teams are also allowed to begin negotiations with their own free agents and reach agreements on extensions.

On Sunday, it was reported by Bennett Durando of The Denver Post that the Nuggets are declining Vlatko Cancar’s team option for next season. According to Durando, this does not shut the door on Cancar’s time with the team, as both sides could reach a mutually beneficial agreement in free agency.

This is the first move Denver has made this offseason, and while it is not a significant one, it is something the team had to make a decision on. Denver now awaits decisions from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Reggie Jackson on their respective player options, as what those two guards decide to do will alter how the Nuggets approach free agency. 

It seems Denver would certainly want Caldwell-Pope back, as he has been a key to their starting lineup for several seasons. As for Jackson, his play was up and down off Denver’s bench last season, but he is a solid locker room presence that the Nuggets may also want to retain. As previously mentioned, both players have options, so they will have to decide whether or not to enter free agency.

As for Cancar, he missed all of last season with a torn ACL, but should be prepared to make his return next season

Joey Linn

