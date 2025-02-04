Denver Nuggets Make Russell Westbrook Injury Announcement
In a quiet 2024 offseason for the Denver Nuggets, the franchise made one move that has paid off tremendously. Giving 16-year NBA veteran Russell Westbrook a two-year, $6.7 million contract was a low-profile move, but the nine-time All-Star has revived his career in Denver.
Through 27 starts this season, Westbrook is averaging 14.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 53.4% from the field.
Westbrook has been one of Denver's best defenders, helping out a Nuggets squad that has struggled on that end of the floor this season, while being the perfect playmaker complement to superstar Nikola Jokic.
Unfortunately for Westbrook and the Nuggets, the 2016-17 NBA MVP went down with an injury in last week's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Nuggets have announced that Westbrook strained his hamstring, but head coach Michael Malone confirmed that there is no timetable for his return to the court.
The 36-year-old point guard has become a significant contributor in Denver, bouncing back from a couple of rough seasons he had with the Lakers and Clippers. Westbrook's first absence of the season came on Saturday, but the Nuggets pulled out a tight win over the Charlotte Hornets without him.
With no timetable for Westbrook's return and Peyton Watson sidelined for at least four weeks, the Nuggets will need to find ways to replace their defensive abilities, starting on Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player