Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Could Be Potential Lakers Trade Target
The Los Angeles Lakers are in need of some roster upgrades around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With the assets to make a deal, Los Angeles has been quiet this offseason, but could strike at the trade deadline when more players become available.
While the Lakers are always linked to potentially available stars, perhaps a role player could be the right piece for this group without comprising future flexibility. It’s unclear what role players around the league are currently available, but one name that is expected to be moved before next season’s deadline is Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown.
Picking up Brown’s $23M team option, Toronto will likely look to move the 2023 Denver Nuggets champion. In a recent article detailing potential Lakers trade targets, Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus named Brown as one option.
Via Pincus: “The Toronto Raptors opted to keep Bruce Brown Jr. ($23 million) to trade him. Chris Boucher is also believed to be available. Neither is an exact fit for L.A., but they could be targeted in a complex multi-team deal.”
Brown was an integral piece to Denver’s 2023 title, and a player the Lakers got familiar with in the Western Conference Finals that year. If the price is right, Brown could be the type of connecting role player that elevates several Lakers lineups.
