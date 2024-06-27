Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Makes Massive Free Agency Decision

The Nuggets have received big news from one of their top players

Joey Linn

May 5, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (center) in the huddle with teammates prior to the game against the Phoenix Suns in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In a move that has been expected for a while, Denver Nuggets starter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has declined his player option (per Shams Charania of The Athletic). This allows Caldwell-Pope to enter free agency where he is expected to draw strong interest from several different teams.

Like other top free agents this summer, Caldwell-Pope will only have a few options to choose from when it comes to teams with both cap space and serious championship aspirations. Assuming he wants to continue competing for championships, Caldwell-Pope will not have a large list of teams to join in free agency.

Speaking recently with reporters, Nuggets GM Calvin Booth semeed to suggest that Caldwell-Pope departing in free agency is a real possibility.

"I think we have to look at everything, the nature of free agency is that he's unrestricted," Booth said. "We can try to bring him back and if he doesn't want to come back or chooses to go somewhere else, that's his prerogative, so we'll have to work with that. I think we're prepared to plug and play... When you look at good teams in the past, they had to find a way to replace fourth, fifth starters, sixth men off the bench, and still keep rolling."

Making it clear that the Nuggets are prepared for Caldwell-Pope to be elsewhere, Booth seemed to suggest he could be on his way out.

Joey Linn

