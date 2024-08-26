Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Player Officially Changes Jersey Numbers for Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook will wear a new number with the Denver Nuggets

Apr 25, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the Phoenix Suns during the first half in game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center.
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has worn No. 0 for most of his career. Wearing No. 4 with the Washington Wizards, which was his number in high school, Westbrook has been No. 0 everywhere else.

Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun has worn No. 0 since he entered the NBA in 2022. The Nuggets also had a No. 4 last season, as young forward Hunter Tyson wore that number in his rookie season.

When the Nuggets announced Westbrook, the team shared that he would wear No. 4, which meant Tyson would have to choose a new number. It was officially reported on Monday that Tyson would be switching to No. 5 in his second NBA season.

It was reported by Harrison Wind of DNVR that Tyson gave up his number to Westbrook free of charge, as players will often seek compensation for giving up their number to a veteran. That said, it would not be surprising if Westbrook still gifted the young forward with something, as the former league MVP is known for taking care of his teammates off the court.

Prior to last season, which was his first full year with the LA Clippers, Westbrook gifted all of his teammates brand new iPhones.

While he likely could have sought something from Westbrook in exchange for No. 4, Tyson reportedly gave it up freely for his new teammate.

