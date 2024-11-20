Denver Nuggets Player Ruled OUT vs Memphis Grizzlies
The Denver Nuggets were already shorthanded as they entered Tuesday night's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. They'll finish the night even more shorthanded than when they started.
With Nikola Jokic missing his third straight game due to personal reasons and Aaron Gordon still sidelined, the Nuggets needed contributions from every single member on the roster tonight.
One of those members looking to step up was forward Vlatko Cancar. Unfortunately for Cancar, he suffered a left knee sprain injury during the game that ultimately ruled him out from returning.
Cancar had played 13 minutes before getting injured, putting up 2 points and 1 rebound. Cancar has been frequently injured for the team and just came back from an injury before suffering another one tonight. He's only played three games this season, averaging 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field.
Fortunately for the Denver Nuggets, they've received a massive contribution from Michael Porter Jr. tonight against the Grizzlies. Through 31 minutes, Porter has put up 24 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks on 57.9% shooting from the field. Denver is also very lucky that the Grizzlies are also very injured on their own end, missing both Ja Morant and Zach Edey tonight.
The Denver Nuggets currently have a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies. If all goes well, they'll be able to finally get their first win without Nikola Jokic this season.
