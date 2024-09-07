Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Urged to Trade for Five-Time NBA All-Star

The Denver Nuggets may need to get Nikola Jokic some more help

Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center.
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half in game four of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center.
The Denver Nuggets have lost some key contributors since their NBA championship in 2023. Losing Bruce Brown to the Indiana Pacers in free agency that summer, Denver also lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic in free agency this summer.

While Denver still has Nikola Jokic, and also did well to upgrade their point guard rotation by trading Reggie Jackson and signing Russell Westbrook, their depth is still a question mark at other positions. Should they start the season slower than anticipated, perhaps bringing in another piece via trade could make sense for Denver. 

In a recent article, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz listed three trade targets for every NBA team, and urged the Nuggets to acquire five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love from the Miami Heat.

“Love re-signed with Miami this summer, although his spot in the rotation could get squeezed if young forwards like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jović continue to grow and develop,” Swartz wrote.

Believing Love could bolster Denver's bench, Swartz added, “Denver ranked dead last in three-point attempts per game last season and has since added Russell Westbrook, who made just 27.3 percent of his attempts with the Los Angeles Clippers. Love would bring some much-needed shooting to Denver's second unit and get to reunite with Westbrook, his former college teammate at UCLA.”

Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love
Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) talk before the game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / David Richard-Imagn Images

Playing off the bench with Westbrook could give Love some clean three-point looks. The 36-year-old five-time All-Star shot just 34.4 percent from three last season, but still sits at 36.9 percent for his career.

A former superstar, Love won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 after a great run with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2008 to 2014.

