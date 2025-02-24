Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets capped off their four-game homestand with a very unexpected loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.
The Nuggets now hit the road for the next four games and their first stop is against the Indiana Pacers.
Monday night's game marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. The Nuggets have won the last eight meetings against the Pacers dating back to the 2019-2020 season. Starting the road trip strong against the Pacers who played Sunday afternoon will be a top priority to bounce back from their previous loss.
The Nuggets have seven players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson.
Jamal Murray is listed as PROBABLE with left knee inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is PROBABLE with right calf injury management.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery rehabilitation, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.
The Pacers have six players listed on their injury report: Isaiah Jackson, James Johnson, T.J. McConnell, RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman, and Quenton Jackson.
Isaiah Jackson is out, James Johnson is questionable, T.J. McConnell is questionable, RayJ Dennis is questionable, Enrique Freeman is questionable, and Quenton Jackson is questionable.
The Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers will face off Monday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers