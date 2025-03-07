Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report
When the season began, no one expected the Denver Nuggets to be in neck-and-neck competition with the Los Angeles Lakers for the second seed in the Western Conference.
After the Lakers defeated the New York Knicks on Thursday night, the Nuggets now have to face off against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Zeke Nnaji, and Julian Strawther.
Nikola Jokic is questionable with left ankle inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is questionable with a left ankle sprain, PJ Hall is out on a G League two-way, DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair, Zeke Nnaji is probable with a left ankle sprain, and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain. Jamal Murray is listed as available.
The Phoenix Suns have four players listed on their injury report: Bradley Beal, Jalen Bridges, Cody Martin, and Monte Morris.
Bradley Beal is questionable with left calf injury management.
Jalen Bridges is out with a G League two-way, Cody Martin is out with a sports hernia, and Monte Morris is out with lower back injury management. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are both listed as available.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. EST on Friday night.
