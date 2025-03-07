Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

One major name is listed on the Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Mar 5, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and forward Royce O'Neale (00) defend Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and forward Royce O'Neale (00) defend Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the first half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
When the season began, no one expected the Denver Nuggets to be in neck-and-neck competition with the Los Angeles Lakers for the second seed in the Western Conference.

After the Lakers defeated the New York Knicks on Thursday night, the Nuggets now have to face off against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Zeke Nnaji, and Julian Strawther.

Nikola Jokic is questionable with left ankle inflammation.

Aaron Gordon is questionable with a left ankle sprain, PJ Hall is out on a G League two-way, DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair, Zeke Nnaji is probable with a left ankle sprain, and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain. Jamal Murray is listed as available.

The Phoenix Suns have four players listed on their injury report: Bradley Beal, Jalen Bridges, Cody Martin, and Monte Morris.

Bradley Beal is questionable with left calf injury management.

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal
Mar 2, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Jalen Bridges is out with a G League two-way, Cody Martin is out with a sports hernia, and Monte Morris is out with lower back injury management. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are both listed as available.

The Denver Nuggets face off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. EST on Friday night.

