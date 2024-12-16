Denver Nuggets vs Sacramento Kings Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hitting the road for a three-game road trip and their first opponents for the trip will be the Sacramento Kings. Today marks the first matchup of the regular season series between these two teams. Last season, the Kings took the series 3-1, but the Nuggets will be looking to bounce back this year.
The Nuggets have eight players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Trey Alexander, Christian Braun, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Dario Saric.
Jamal Murray is probable as he deals with right hamstring inflammation, Trey Alexander is out on his two-way G League contract, Christian Braun is questionable with a lower back strain, Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabilitates his left knee from surgery, PJ Hall is out on his two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out as he repairs his right Achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is out on his two-way contract, and Dario Saric is out with a left ankle sprain.
The Kings have a relatively clean injury report with three players listed: Devin Carter, Kevin Huerter, and Trey Lyles. Devin Carter is out due to left shoulder surgery, Kevin Huerter is doubtful with a left AC joint sprain, and Trey Lyles is out with a right calf strain.
The Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
