Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Want to Reunite With NBA Championship Player

The Nuggets reportedly have interest in bringing back Bruce Brown from the Toronto Raptors.

Joey Linn

Jun 15, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during the championship parade after the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals.
Jun 15, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) during the championship parade after the Denver Nuggets won the 2023 NBA Finals. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets have won five-straight games with Nikola Jokic, and nine of their last 10 with the three-time MVP. Starting to look like strong contenders in the Western Conference, the Nuggets are 26-16.

Trying to regain their 2023 NBA championship form, Denver had a high-level collection of complementary pieces that season. While the top-end of Denver’s rotation remains strong, the depth is not quite what it was in 2023.

One way the Nuggets could bolster their depth is by bringing back a player from that championship roster. According to Jake Fischer of The People’s Insider, the Nuggets have interest in bringing back Bruce Brown from the Toronto Raptors.

Bruce Brown and Michael Malone
Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone talks to forward Bruce Brown (11) during the third quarter of game five of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat at Ball Arena. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"Another team, fittingly, to keep in mind for Brown on the buyout market — if it gets that far — would be Denver," Fischer wrote. "The Nuggets, sources say, would love a reunion with the veteran swingman affectionately known as Brucey B."

Fischer added, "Of course, to even have a shot at Brown, Denver would still have to make some cost-cutting moves on the trade front in order to get under the first apron for luxury tax teams."

Brown appeared in 80 regular season games for the Nuggets, averaging 11.5 points. Raising his play in the postseason, Brown appeared in 20 games, averaging 12.0 points.

As for Denver’s potential path to acquiring Brown, Fischer wrote, “Apron teams cannot sign any player who is bought out of a contract that pays more than the league average of $12.4 million. So Brown, in the Nuggets' current state, wouldn't be available to Denver even if he made it to free agency and both sides were eager for a reunion. Sources say that the Nuggets are indeed weighing whether trying to trade out of apron territory to create pathways to buyout market candidates would be a worthwhile endeavor."

With their current starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., and Nikola Jokic in a great rhythm, the Nuggets could use a versatile player like Brown off the bench.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News