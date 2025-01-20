Denver Nuggets Want to Reunite With NBA Championship Player
The Denver Nuggets have won five-straight games with Nikola Jokic, and nine of their last 10 with the three-time MVP. Starting to look like strong contenders in the Western Conference, the Nuggets are 26-16.
Trying to regain their 2023 NBA championship form, Denver had a high-level collection of complementary pieces that season. While the top-end of Denver’s rotation remains strong, the depth is not quite what it was in 2023.
One way the Nuggets could bolster their depth is by bringing back a player from that championship roster. According to Jake Fischer of The People’s Insider, the Nuggets have interest in bringing back Bruce Brown from the Toronto Raptors.
"Another team, fittingly, to keep in mind for Brown on the buyout market — if it gets that far — would be Denver," Fischer wrote. "The Nuggets, sources say, would love a reunion with the veteran swingman affectionately known as Brucey B."
Fischer added, "Of course, to even have a shot at Brown, Denver would still have to make some cost-cutting moves on the trade front in order to get under the first apron for luxury tax teams."
Brown appeared in 80 regular season games for the Nuggets, averaging 11.5 points. Raising his play in the postseason, Brown appeared in 20 games, averaging 12.0 points.
As for Denver’s potential path to acquiring Brown, Fischer wrote, “Apron teams cannot sign any player who is bought out of a contract that pays more than the league average of $12.4 million. So Brown, in the Nuggets' current state, wouldn't be available to Denver even if he made it to free agency and both sides were eager for a reunion. Sources say that the Nuggets are indeed weighing whether trying to trade out of apron territory to create pathways to buyout market candidates would be a worthwhile endeavor."
With their current starting lineup of Russell Westbrook, Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter Jr., and Nikola Jokic in a great rhythm, the Nuggets could use a versatile player like Brown off the bench.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player