Derrick Rose Makes Eye-Opening Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Statement

Chicago Bulls legend Derrick Rose makes eye-opening statement on international superstars Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo

Liam Willerup

Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
For a long time in the NBA, international players were overlooked and believed not to be a fit for the league. However, looking at the league today, you can argue that most of the league's top players are international talents, with Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo being some of the prominent examples.

In years past, players like Kristaps Porzingis were booed because of being European and the unknown with them. But now, the last two first-overall picks have come from Europe as the international presence continues to grow. According to 2011 NBA MVP Derrick Rose, there's only one main difference between basketball in Europe versus America.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
Feb 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and center Brook Lopez (11) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Speaking with Basketball Sphere, the ex-Chicago Bulls guard Rose talked about the difference in the games and how it's allowed for players like Jokic to win three MVPs and an NBA Finals.

“I think each of them is special – Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic. There is only one difference when it comes to basketball here and there, that is, in Europe and in the United States. It’s just the physicality in the game," Rose said.

"Each of the three has learned how to deal with it and how to adapt their game to physically demanding challenges. Once you face it and adapt, then the game is ‘softer’ in the NBA. Adapting means pulling back in some details, such as my aggressiveness in the game," he added. Looking at Jokic specifically, he's used his European flair to become one of the top passers in the game.

"I think I can change that, especially when you play in the NBA and then come back again, perhaps the best example of all this is the Olympic Games." Even though the United States remains the team to beat, teams like France and Serbia are climbing up the ranks.

