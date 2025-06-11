Derrick Rose Makes Eye-Opening Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Giannis Statement

European players with the most triple-doubles in NBA history ​📊



🇷🇸 Nikola Jokic - 164

🇸🇮 Luka Doncic - 82

🇱🇹 Domantas Sabonis - 68

🇬🇷 Giannis Antetokounmpo- 56

🇪🇸 Pau Gasol - 10 pic.twitter.com/8DGgROtCBX