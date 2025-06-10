Nuggets Star's One-Word Reaction to Russell Westbrook's Career Announcement
The Denver Nuggets' surprising 2025 playoff run, weeks after the firing of head coach Michael Malone, caught the NBA world's attention after two seven-game series.' After defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in a hard fought battle in seven games in the first round, Denver pushed the now Western Conference Champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games as well.
A big part of their run was the play of Russell Westbrook and Christian Braun. Westbrook played in 13 games in the playoffs and averaged 11.7 points per game, while Braun played in 14 and averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.
Both Braun and Westbrook developed chemistry throughout the season, and alongside Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets were able to withstand multiple slumps and a head coaching change to earn the 4th seed in the Western Conference.
Westbrook took to Instagram to acknowledge his 17th season and announce his return for his 18th season posting, "I am a Force of Nature. Seventeen in the [books]. Thankful and Grateful for the continued journey. Eighteen on the way."
Christian Braun commented on the post, saying, "Brodie!"
Braun commended Westbrook throughout the 2024-2025 season, mentioning his energy, saying, "I've never seen somebody like that who has energy constantly."
Before the season, Westbrook commented on stories surrounding Braun and Westbrook swapping numbers, saying, "CB and I are locked in and ready to get things rockin' in the mile high city!"
Westbrook has a player option worth $3.47 million in the 2025-2026 season and could become an unrestricted free agent if he decides to decline and look for a better deal.
