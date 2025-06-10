NBA Trade Idea Swaps $179 Million Nuggets Star for Promising Young Star
After two straight second-round exits, the Denver Nuggets could be in the mix for major changes as a pivotal NBA offseason approaches. The team has failed to get back to the mountaintop following its magical 2023 championship run.
One player who could be on the move this summer is Michael Porter Jr., who just averaged 18.2 points and 7.0 rebounds. At 26 years old, Porter has been the third option in Denver, but could be the focal point of another team.
Porter's score-first play style could result in the Nuggets exploring trade options for a player who does more for the team off the ball. Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey developed a mock trade that sends Porter along with other assets to the New Orleans Pelicans for a promising star.
New Orleans Pelicans receive: Michael Porter Jr., Peyton Watson, 2031 first-round pick swap, 2032 first-round pick
Denver Nuggets receive: Trey Murphy III, Kelly Olynyk
Trey Murphy III is coming off a season in which he averaged 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. The Pelicans went 21-61 amid injuries to Zion Williamson and Dejounte Murray, which allowed the 24-year-old star to shine in a new role.
"MPJ had a down (and injury-plagued) postseason, but he averaged 18.2 points and shot 39.5 percent from three in the regular season," Bailey wrote. "More importantly, his contract ends two years earlier than Murphy's, which has value for a team that could be eyeing a full-scale teardown and rebuild."
The trade gives the Nuggets a boost on both sides of the floor, plus a player who doesn't need the ball in his hands as much as Porter to be productive. The Pelicans would be getting a few pieces to add to the core, as well as solid draft capital.
Related Articles
Nuggets Star's One-Word Reaction to Russell Westbrook's Career Announcement
Ex-Knicks Guard Calls Out Russell Westbrook Critics
Ex-Nuggets Champion Makes Cryptic Repost Amid Rumors of a Return