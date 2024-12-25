Devin Booker's Injury Status for Nuggets vs Suns
The Denver Nuggets dominated the Phoenix Suns on Monday night in a 27-point victory, and now the two teams have a Christmas night rematch.
In Monday's match, neither Devin Booker nor Jamal Murray played, but the Suns still had no excuses for how poorly they performed both offensively and defensively. The combination of Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. were unstoppable against the Suns. Jokic put up 32 points, 7, assists, and 2 rebounds on 71/67/80 shooting from the field, and Porter put up 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists on 83/50/100 shooting from the field.
Unfortunately for the Phoenix Suns, it looks like they'll have to do it all again without Booker. The Suns have officially listed Devin Booker as out with a left groin strain.
The last game that Booker played for the Suns was on December 19 in a loss against the Indiana Pacers. He's missed the last two games for the Suns but has played in every single game before the injury. Through 26 games, Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds on 44/35/90 shooting from the field. Individually, there isn't much more the Suns can ask from Booker despite their 14-14 record.
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Phoenix Suns at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight. A loss tonight would give the Suns a losing record.
