Inside The Nuggets

Domantas Sabonis' Injury Status for Kings vs Nuggets

The Sacramento Kings have listed Domantas Sabonis on the injury report against the Denver Nuggets

Caleb Sisk

Feb 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates with teammates after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) celebrates with teammates after a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are back in action on Wednesday to take on the Sacramento Kings at home.

The Nuggets are entering this contest following a road loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The Celtics won 110-103, despite Nuggets star Jamal Murray dropping a game-high 26 points. In the last 14 games, the Nuggets have only lost three, with all three losses coming after the All-Star break.

The Kings are no slouch as they have many solid pieces to their puzzle, however, they will be without their biggest star against the Nuggets. The Kings have ruled out Domantas Sabonis ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Nuggets due to a left hamstring strain. Sabonis is set to miss his second consecutive game, as the Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks without him on Monday.

Sabonis is averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists with 60/43/75 shooting splits. Many fans believe the talented Kings' big man was snubbed from the All-Star Game, and rightfully so. Sabonis is averaging the most rebounds in the NBA while nearly averaging 20 points and over six assists per game. Similar to Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Sabonis is a dangerous scorer while being an all-around star.

Sacramento Kings centerDomantas Sabonis
Feb 8, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) controls the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have already beaten the Kings twice this season, and Sacramento playing without their star center will certainly hurt their chances. The two teams still have another late regular season matchup left, but all eyes are on Wednesday's game.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/News