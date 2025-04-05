Inside The Nuggets

Eight-Year NBA Veteran Breaks Silence on Future With Nuggets

NBA veteran Dario Saric breaks silence on contract future with the Denver Nuggets

Liam Willerup

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4), guard Jamal Murray (27) and forward Dario Saric (9) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4), guard Jamal Murray (27) and forward Dario Saric (9) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite their recent loss to the Golden State Warriors, which has them on a three-game losing streak, the Denver Nuggets are expected to be one of the top title contenders out of the Western Conference come playoff time. Especially once Jamal Murray returns from injury, Denver will be one of the top teams fighting to represent the West in the NBA Finals.

Looking at the future of this roster, Denver's top four players are all under contract through the 2026-27 season, with guard Christian Braun also under contract through the 2025-26 season. In terms of the other players on their roster, one of their veteran reserves made it clear what he's decided for his upcoming player option.

After reports were linking Dario Saric to multiple European clubs seeking to sign him, the eight-year NBA veteran has agreed to his $5.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Saric has appeared in 16 games for Denver this season, earning four starts.

Saric turns 31 years old next week, as the Croatian international started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016 where he was runner-up for the Rookie of the Year. Saric enjoyed the best basketball of his career there, before bouncing to several other teams and ending up with Denver this season.

Nuggets forward Dario Sari
Jan 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Dario Saric (9) reacts in the second half against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even though Saric has seen limited playing time with the team this year, there's no telling whether or not the Nuggets will have to call his number during the playoffs.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News