Eight-Year NBA Veteran Breaks Silence on Future With Nuggets
Despite their recent loss to the Golden State Warriors, which has them on a three-game losing streak, the Denver Nuggets are expected to be one of the top title contenders out of the Western Conference come playoff time. Especially once Jamal Murray returns from injury, Denver will be one of the top teams fighting to represent the West in the NBA Finals.
Looking at the future of this roster, Denver's top four players are all under contract through the 2026-27 season, with guard Christian Braun also under contract through the 2025-26 season. In terms of the other players on their roster, one of their veteran reserves made it clear what he's decided for his upcoming player option.
After reports were linking Dario Saric to multiple European clubs seeking to sign him, the eight-year NBA veteran has agreed to his $5.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Saric has appeared in 16 games for Denver this season, earning four starts.
Saric turns 31 years old next week, as the Croatian international started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016 where he was runner-up for the Rookie of the Year. Saric enjoyed the best basketball of his career there, before bouncing to several other teams and ending up with Denver this season.
Even though Saric has seen limited playing time with the team this year, there's no telling whether or not the Nuggets will have to call his number during the playoffs.
