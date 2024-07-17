Eight-Year NBA Veteran Signs With New Team
NBA free agency is underway, and while most of the league's top targets have found new deals, there are several players still on the market. This includes players who have been out of the league for a few years and are looking for new opportunities.
While many NBA veterans looking for new opportunities in the league will hold out until receiving one, others choose to take their talents overseas. This is what former Denver Nuggets first round pick Kenneth Faried has done in recent years, and it was recently announced that he had joined a new team, reaching a contract agreement with Leones de Ponce (h/t HoopsHype).
Faried spent eight seasons in the NBA after being selected 22nd overall by the Nuggets in 2011. Faried's last NBA appearance came in the 2018-19 season when he played 25 games for the Houston Rockets. Now 34 years old, it seems Faried's NBA days are behind him, but he is still getting professional opportunities overseas.
A very exciting player during his time with the Nuggets, Faried appeared in 441 career games for Denver (372 starts), averaging 11.4 PPG and 8.1 RPG. Always having one of the highest motors in the league at his peak, Faried was a fierce competitor that gave his opponents a tough battle every game.
Drafted in 2011, Faried played with the Nuggets until 2018, appearing in 145 games alongside Nikola Jokic.
