ESPN Declares Nuggets' Nikola Jokic at Peak of His Powers
Another year, another NBA season where Denver Nuggets' star center Nikola Jokic is crowned the best player the league has to offer.
ESPN experts did their annual "NBA Rank" among a pool of NBA experts, stacking up the best 100 players in the league entering the 2025-26 season. For Jokic, he ended up standing pat at his top spot in the rankings for the second-straight year– projected to be on track for another dominant, MVP-level season.
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne does note that OKC Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may challenge Jokic for that top spot. But the Nuggets' three-time league MVP ultimately remains at the pinnacle of his otherworldly talent to edge him out over the reigning league and Finals MVP.
"This is the second consecutive year Jokic has led ESPN's NBA Rank, and it's easy to see why," Shelburne wrote. "Yes, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a well-deserving winner of the league's regular-season and Finals MVP awards."
Even when factoring in the Thunder and Gilgeous-Alexander's seven-game series victory in last year's playoffs over the Nuggets, those efforts still aren't enough to dethrone Jokic from the number one spot; a testament to how great Denver's big man really is.
"And yes, he beat Jokic head-to-head in the playoffs. But even the Thunder will tell you that Jokic had some otherworldly games in that series, and they were fortunate to advance out of that fight of a second-round series," Shelburne continued.
"Simply put, Jokic is at the peak of his basketball powers right now and should be regarded as an MVP favorite as long as he stays at this level. Last season, Jokic became the third player in history to average a triple-double for the season and had the fourth-highest player efficiency rating (32.04) in league history."
And when looking ahead to what's to come this season, the stage feels set for Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander to be neck-and-neck for the best in the world title once again.
Both OKC and Denver are focused on the title hunt in a wild Western Conference, have the potential structure to be among the best teams in the league once again, and thus, could lead to another historic season for each of their respective stars.
Perhaps a better end result to the regular season and the postseason for the Nuggets than last could further that cushion for Jokic and those number-one honors, and even lead to another MVP to his name in the process.
Only time will tell, but as of now, Jokic remains at the top of the NBA ladder.