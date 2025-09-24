Nuggets Reveal Official Training Camp Roster
The Denver Nuggets have officially unveiled their training camp roster heading into the 2025-26 NBA season.
Here's the complete 19-man roster the Nuggets are rolling into camp with:
- G Tamar Bates*
- G Christian Braun
- G Bruce Brown
- C Moses Brown^
- F Kessler Edwards^
- F Aaron Gordon
- G Tim Hardway Jr.
- F Daron Holmes II
- F Cameron Johnson
- C Nikola Jokic
- G Curtis Jones*
- F Spencer Jones*
- G Jamal Murray
- F Zeke Nnaji
- G Jalen Pickett
- F Julian Strawther
- F Hunter Tyson
- C Jonas Valanciunas
- F Peyton Watson
* - denotes two-way player, ^ - denotes camp invite
No real surprises to report for the Denver roster, but it officially sets up the landscape for what this roster will look like heading into October's regular season.
The one big change compared to last year's roster is obvious: Michael Porter Jr. being swapped out for Cameron Johnson as a part of their offseason trade with the Brooklyn Nets, who is now set to be a critical part of the Nuggets' championship puzzle.
There's other changes of note, while less glaring, such as Bruce Brown, the now 29-year-old veteran, coming back on the roster after a two-year absence to again fill in as a versatile depth piece. Tenured veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr. was also brought in across the summer on a one-year, $3 million deal to help bring a bit more experience and shot creation in the backcourt.
And as with any NBA training camp, the Nuggets will roll into camp with a couple of new invites to join on: veteran Moses Brown and Kessler Edwards, who both look to find their way to an NBA roster ahead of next season.
Brown's a six-year journeyman big who's spent time with a laundry list of teams since entering the NBA in 2019, and now looks to stake his claim on the Nuggets roster for camp. Edwards, the 25-year-old forward, comes on after spending time with the Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, and Dallas Mavericks to audition for a roster spot as well.
All in all, an exciting outlook for a team eyeing championship expectations once again entering the year, and it appears a little bit different compared to how the roster looked just a calendar year ago, potentially being a necessary and much-needed shift to reach their aspired heights of an NBA Finals win once again.
The training camp action in Denver will officially kick off at the end of the month as Nikola Jokic and Co. begin to prepare for the season ahead.
