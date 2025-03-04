ESPN Star's Controversial Statement On Nikola Jokic, LeBron James
There's never been more talent in the NBA than there is now, with talk of expansion continuing to be a topic of conversation as talented players have to go overseas to seek opportunities. Along with the abundance of talent, there's also a handful of superstars in the league that are often debated about where they stand among their peers.
One of the players in the conversation for the best player in the league is Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. On pace to finish the season averaging a triple-double, he has a chance to become one of six players to win four or more MVPs. Only one active player has done so, and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes he's still the best in the league.
"Are we sure that Nikola Jokic is the best player in the league? Are we sure about that?" Perkins shared on First Take. "I would have to say right now today that LeBron James is the best player in the NBA...LeBron James is getting it done at the age of 40 on both ends of the floor at a high level...Right now, he's the best player in the NBA."
James, who is often talked about in the conversation of the greatest player in NBA history, might not have the counting stats of Jokic, but his impact has always been felt. While some may argue that Luka Doncic is the best player on the Lakers, James' impact on both sides of the court at 40 years old can't be ignored.
Regardless, it's just Perkins' opinion, and other players are in the mix for the best player in the NBA as well. James and Jokic are set to match up again on March 14th when the Lakers return to Denver.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers