Ex-Lakers and Clippers Forwards Want Boxing Match Against Jokic's Brothers
The bizarre feud between Nikola Jokić and the Morris brothers, Marcus and Markieff Morris, has continued into 2025. In 2021, Markieff committed a hard foul on Jokic, which stopped a fast break and many deemed to be overly aggressive.
Jokic immediately got up and forcefully shoved Morris in the back, where he stayed down for an extended period and sustained whiplash in his neck, causing him to miss multiple games.
While both players were ejected from the game, Jokic was suspended for one game, and Morris was fined; however, the aftermath on social media is what went viral.
Markieff's twin brother Marcus tweeted, "Waited til bro turned his back smh. NOTED."
Then, a newly created social media handle by the name of "@JokicBrothers," which has since been deleted, responded to Morris, saying, "You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother! Your brother made a dirty play first. If you want to make a step further, be sure we will be waiting for you !!"
On Shaquille O'Neal's podcast, "The Big Podcast," the Morris twins stated that they are willing to have a boxing match with the two Jokic brothers.
“The bigger they are, the harder they fall. We big too. I'm 6'10 270 [pounds]. It ain't like I'm a small guy," Markieff said. He also said on the podcast that the hit on him in 2021 was "a cheap shot... He hit me from behind. I think it's a cheap shot."
Both Morris brothers have appeared on ESPN in podcasts and media outlets, and neither currently has a contract with an NBA team.
