Ex-NBA Guard Patrick Beverley Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
For years, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were the greatest of enemies. After a one-year stint on the Los Angeles Lakers together, Beverley has become one of the biggest defenders of the Denver Nuggets guard.
During a new episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, Beverley gave Russell Westbrook some major flowers. The former NBA guard claimed that fans have stopped appreciated Westbrook because he's never had a career-ending injury, and replaced appreciating him with criticizing him.
"People who don’t get hurt they go through the world and people forget about them," Beverley said. "They stop appreciating them. They start criticizing them. Westbrook ain’t been hurt. Westbrook been two-time MVP, average triple-double two seasons, we appreciate him? Naah. What if he wasn’t here? We would have, though?"
While Beverley's words may sound a little extreme, they're not wrong. Most great NBA players who stay in the league too long suddenly get criticized once they fall off. When a player leaves the league early due to injuries like Grant Hill or Penny Hardaway, they're much more mysticized.
One would have to wonder though, what would Russell Westbrook's reputation be if he never joined the Los Angeles Lakers? That singular move changed the entire trajectory of how NBA fans appreciate Westbrook, especially after leaving a monster season with the Washington Wizards. Hopefully, his tenure with the Denver Nuggets will re-establish his appreciation.
