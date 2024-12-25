Ex-NBA Player Patrick Beverley Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook once had the most heated rivalry in the NBA. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that the two players nearly despised each other at one point in their careers. After the two had a brief stint as teammates on the Lakers, their tunes finally changed.
Beverley has so much respect for Westbrook now, that he actually considers him the toughest player he's ever guarded. It's a huge statement from Beverley, considering he was once an NBA All-Defensive First Team player capable of guarding the best in the league. During a Twitch broadcast, Beverley revealed his thoughts on Westbrook.
"Russ was hard," Beverley said. "He was hard to guard because he's a very intelligent basketball player. He don't get a lot of credit for this. So, Russ knows what type of weaknesses that the other defender has. If you're too small, he's going to post you. If you're too tall, he's gonna use his quickness."
While disrespecting Westbrook may be the popular sentiment online, he was once a player who averaged 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists a game on 42.5% shooting from the field. Westbrook averaged a triple-double for three years straight and it's a near impossible feat.
Regardless of how fans may feel about Russell Westbrook now, very few players in NBA history know how difficult he was to guard like Beverley did.
