Ex-Nuggets Guard Makes Polarizing LeBron James, Kevin Durant Comparison

Former Denver Nuggets shooting guard Austin Rivers recently spoke on Kevin Durant, LeBron James' scoring abilities.

Matt Guzman

Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks at Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Footprint Center.
Nov 26, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks at Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the third quarter at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Austin Rivers said what he felt needed to be said.

On a recent appearance on The Ringer's NBA Show, the former Denver Nuggets shooting guard got going about LeBron James and Kevin Durant. His opinion goes against the crowd.

“LeBron is No. 1 (in scoring)," he began, "but his game doesn’t match a prototypical scorer. It’s also not sexy. LeBron’s game is built on force, sheer will, dedication, his mind, his IQ, the way he is able to dissect and control a game and power."

For what it's worth, James doesn't see himself as a scorer.

"I don't like being singled out as a scorer," the Los Angeles Lakers' superstar said. "I've always prided myself in being a pass-first guy — a guy who can make everybody feel comfortable."

Rivers Says Durant a Better Scorer

James has done enough in 22 seasons to crack the top-25 on the league's all-time rebound, assist and steals list — top six in each of the latter categories — but with 42,184 points and counting, he won't easily shake his designation as a scorer.

He might come second to other prolific shooters, however.

"It’s crazy that he’s going to retire the best jump shooter he’s ever been," Rivers continued. "For instance, LeBron has scored more points than Kevin (Durant), but Kevin can score in a much bigger variety of ways than LeBron. You can argue with the wall, but that’s just the truth."

Rivers named Durant, James Harden, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Allen Iverson to his list of all-time scorers. He made sure to include James, too, but he didn't mince words.

"LeBron doesn’t have half the offensive bag that Kevin has," he said. "I would say Kevin, Carmelo (Anthony), Harden, Kobe Michael and Iverson are the best scorers I’ve ever seen.”

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
Mar 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) drives against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Durant is one of six active players included in the NBA's top-25 all-time scorers list by points. He currently sits ahead of Anthony, James Harden and Shaquille O'Neal but behind Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki.

With five fewer seasons under his belt than James, he stands a chance to move up a few more spots before his eventual retirement. If Rivers had to wager it, he certainly would.

Especially with a "bigger bag."

